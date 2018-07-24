Smithville Mayor and Son Arrested

A Tennessee mayor and his son have been charged with theft.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents alleged that the two men were responsible for theft through unlawful payment of wages from 71-year-old Smithville Mayor Jimmy Wayne Poss to his son, 50-year-old Anthony Wayne Poss, from August through March.
The mayor is charged with official misconduct, and both men are charged with theft over $2,500.
A DeKalb County grand jury indicted the men Monday, and they were arrested Tuesday. Bond was set, and online jail records indicate the men were not in custody Tuesday afternoon.
Attorneys for 33 death row inmates and the state have finished a nearly two-week trial challenging Tennessee’s new lethal injection procedure. A decision is expected by the week’s end.
During closing arguments Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, federal public defender Kelley Henry said the three-drug method amounts to torture. She said the state hasn’t acted in good faith to try to find its previous lethal injection drug, pentobarbital.
Deputy state Attorney General Scott Sutherland said the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld midazolam in a three-drug series. He said inmates’ attorneys must identify an alternative and haven’t. He said if pentobarbital were available, the state would use it, but death penalty opponents have persuaded companies not to sell pentobarbital for executions.
Tennessee’s first execution since 2009 is scheduled Aug. 9.
