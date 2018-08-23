Tullahoma native and country music superstar Dustin Lynch will officially join the Grand Ole Opry.
Lynch was clearly overwhelmed when Trace Atkins came on stage at the Opry on Tuesday night to give him the news.
The “Small Town Boy” will be inducted on September 18, 2018.
Dustin Lynch attended Tullahoma High School and graduated in 2003. He started playing guitar when he was around 8 or 9 but soon abandoned it, and then picked it up again at 15. When he was 16, he performed at the Bluebird Café in Nashville on an open mic night and was well received by the audience, so he decided to start a band. Lynch moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2003 where he studied Biology and Chemistry at Lipscomb University, receiving a B.S. degree in biology in 2007, and although he was interested in going to medical school, he decided to pursue a career in music.
Each December Lynch performs a concert in Tullahoma to raise money for a local charity.
Small Town Boy to be Honored
