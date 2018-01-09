Slim Shady is coming to Manchester in June. One of the country’s premier multi-day musical events, Bonnaroo, has announced their lineup for the 2018 edition.
Eminem, The Killers and Muse headline the event, with a long list of other performers that includes Sheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, and dozens of other bands and performers.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:00am at Bonnaroo.com
Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 7-10 in Manchester, TN.
Tickets start at $299.50 plus a fee $37.90 per GA ticket, which includes a $6.00 facility fee, $4.00 contribution to Coffee County, $2.00 charity donation, and other related fees.
Slim Shady to Headline Bonnaroo
