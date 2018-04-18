Sleeping on another Person’s Couch puts man in Jail
On April 17 around 2 a.m. the residents reported to Officer Tommy Elliott that they went into the living room and found a man identified as Cory Michael Smith, 29, of South Franklin Street asleep on their couch. The residents told the officer that when they went to bed they left their front door open and unlocked. They said the only thing missing was a cell phone.
Officer Elliott awakened Smith and that he did not know where he was. Smith was placed into custody and searched. The officer found in Smith’s front pocket 11 Xanax and one Adderall pill. Also found in Smith’s back pocket was the missing cell phone.
The officer found on the front porch of the residence a pill bottle and one black glove. The officer allegedly found three grams of marijuana in the bottle. According to Elliott’s report, even though Smith stated that the drugs were not his, the glove found on the porch matched one he had on his hand.
Smith was transported to the Coffee County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the jail under bond of $17,000. He is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court July 12.