Shelbyville Police are reporting that no card numbers were obtained from an ATM at Heritage South Community Credit Union, North Main Street, after a skimmer device was installed.
Credit union employees noticed an error message of a hardware failure within the machine after it stopped working, the report said. A technician discovered the skimmer while attempting to restart the ATM, in the drive-through area behind the main building.
“We believe the device caused the machine to malfunction prohibiting the bad guys from collecting any card numbers,” Detective Lt. Brian Crews said. “The device was installed Saturday night. A similar device was put on a machine at another firm in Tullahoma on Saturday afternoon.”
Video footage has been obtained of the suspects. They are believed to be from outside the area. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
Skimmer Device Found at Two Locations
Shelbyville Police are reporting that no card numbers were obtained from an ATM at Heritage South Community Credit Union, North Main Street, after a skimmer device was installed.