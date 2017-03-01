Six Years Later Shelly Mook Still Missing
Shelley Mook was last seen on February 28, 2011 after dropping off her young daughter at her estranged husband’s Shelbyville home.
Her car was later found burning in a field in Rutherford County.
Mook’s estranged husband has been the only person of interest in the case, but he has never been charged in her disappearance.
Several searches over the years including some in Coffee County have turned up nothing.
Tyler Mook was found guilty of trying to kill a different woman in 2014.
According to police in Florida, Mook threw his girlfriend off of a boat and attempted to hold her under water. Tyler’s brother Andrew Mook managed to pull him off.
Tyler Mook has maintained that he had nothing to do with Shelley’s disappearance.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation still has the case open.
Anyone with information about the case should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.