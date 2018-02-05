On Friday, (February 2, 2018) the Franklin County Grand Jury met, and indictments were obtained for the murder of James Leon Wood, 50, of Winchester, Tennessee. Wood had previously been reported as a missing person on January 18, 2018. A search warrant of Wood’s residence was performed on January 25, 2018. As a result of the search warrant, Wood’s remains were found on the property of the residence. Indictments were obtained for six individuals. The indictments are as follows:
Glenna Yvonne Wood
1st Degree Murder
Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)
Abuse of a Corpse
Mikayla Danielle Harmon
1st Degree Murder
Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)
Abuse of a Corpse
Grant Matthew Poole
1st Degree Murder
Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)
Abuse of a Corpse
Shawn Michael Hampton
1st Degree Murder
Conspiracy to Commit Murder (2 counts)
Abuse of a Corpse
Kisha Evelyn Anderson
Accessory after the fact
Joseph Scott Newingham
Accessory after the fact
Six People Charged in Winchester Murder Case
