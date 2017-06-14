“Sister Act” try-outs coming up at the South Jackson Civic Center

South Jackson Civic Center… Photo courtesy of the Tullahoma News.
South Jackson Civic Center’s Theatre Series will present “Sister Act” scored by award-winning composer Alan Menken. Show director Erik Petersen invites singing actors to try out on Saturday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday July 16, at 2:00 p.m. in the Center’s annex rehearsal hall in Tullahoma. The cast consists of nine women of all ages and seven men of all ages. Those auditioning are asked to bring a head shot and have a two-minute song prepared. A piano, CD player, and an auxiliary cord for phones and MP3 will be available.
The show dates are November 9, 10, 11, and 12. For further information, contact the Civic Center at 931.455.5321 or office@southjackson.org.