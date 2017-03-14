Two men were arrested after a disturbance March 13 at Cedar Lane Apartments in Tullahoma.
Calvin Bernard Pettway, 33, of Mobile, Alabama and Christopher Allan Lyles, 34, of Cedar Lane were arrested following a disturbance involving the discharge of two pistols at the apartment complex.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Taylor Gannon, Lyles was asleep in the apartment when Pettway pulled his leg. Lyles told the officer that he didn’t know who it was and fired his weapon in the direction of his feet. Lyles said the shot was a “warning shot.” The shot struck a television in the bedroom. The two engaged in an altercation when Pettway fire his weapon toward Lyles and shot the glass out of the back sliding door. Pettway left the apartment.
Lyles was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while under the influence. His bond was set at $45,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on March 16.
Pettyway was charged with possession of schedule VI, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while under the influence. His bond was set at $46,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 16.
Shots Fired leads to two Arrest
Two men were arrested after a disturbance March 13 at Cedar Lane Apartments in Tullahoma.