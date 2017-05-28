Shooting that took place in 2013 on the Square in Manchester heads to Trial
Bartee, 51, has been held in the Coffee County Jail since the shooting. She is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She is accused of shooting Dr. Harry Bartee as he stood outside an attorney’s office on the courthouse square in Manchester. Manchester Police allege that the couple had been in divorce mediation at an attorney’s office.
Dr. Bartee was transported to a Manchester hospital and later flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where he underwent surgery.
Webb-Bartee is represented by Daniel Marshall, of Nashville. Because the Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcutt had dealings with the defendant in the past, Justin Walling of Warren County is prosecuting the case. Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson will hear the testimony.