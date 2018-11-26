Shooting Suspect Now in Jail
The Warren County District Attorney says 66 year-old Charles Ray Bean has been charged with 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide and 2 counts of aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $1,000,075 million and he will be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Tuesday.
Last Monday, Bean was wanted in Overton County for a crime committed there. He had also reportedly made threats against his son-in-law who lives in Warren County. Investigators spotted Bean’s vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued. Bean reportedly turned down C. Rody Road, turned his vehicle sideways and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. Bean was wounded and was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.