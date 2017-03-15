Shooting Suspect Caught in Coffee County

On Tuesday (March 14, 2017) just after 6pm Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Harmon Campbell responded to I-24 around the 108 mile marker in regards to a driver of a Chrysler 300 shooting into a vehicle. The victim advised the suspect shot his window out of his vehicle while on Interstate 24. Corporal Campbell says in his report that he watched the victim’s vehicle changing lanes and the vehicle described as the suspect’s vehicle following it at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic. Campbell observed the victims vehicle pass his patrol car and observed a hole in the passenger front door with the window broken out. The suspect vehicle then passed his vehicle in the left lane and Campbell initiated his lights and siren and gave pursuit. The suspect attempted to evade by passing between a tractor trailer and a camper, Campbell requested any unit that had stop sticks to assist in the apprehension of the suspect. Campbell pursued the suspect vehicle to the area of the 110 exit where the suspect turned his right turn signal as if he was going to exit then pulled back into Campbell’s lane of traffic. The corporal attempted to force the suspect over to the shoulder of the road were his vehicle and the suspect made contact causing the suspect to lose control and spin out. John Milton Davis age 27 of Blue Willow Ct, Antioch, TN was taken into custody at the scene without injury. Deputies located a semi-automatic pistol wedged between the center console and the driver’s seat.Tennessee Highway Patrol was notified and responded to the scene where they conducted an investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was notified due to the crime of shooting into a vehicle was alleged to have occurred on or about mile marker 83 on I-24. Harmon said he took possession of the 9mm pistol and placed it into evidence at the Coffee County Jail. Coffee County Investigator Kelly Smith responded and made contact with the victim and photographed the bullet hole in the victim’s car.
Davis was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and illegal possession of weapon. His bond was set at $60,000 and he’ll appear in court April 17, 2017.
Rutherford County investigators will continue to look into the shooting incident and will be working with Coffee County investigators.
No injuries were report from the incident.