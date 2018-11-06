Shooting Incident Sends Bedford County Man to Jail
At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter, TBI Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Bedford County.
Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred shortly before 5:00 AM Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Higgins Road in Wartrace and involved deputies from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier in the night, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the home. When they arrived, deputies found a man, lying in the yard, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. As deputies attempted to render aid, a man – identified as 56 year-old Timothy Ledford began firing multiple rounds at deputies from inside the front door of the home. At least two deputies returned fire. Ledford sustained at least one gunshot wound in the exchange and retreated into the home. During the incident, deputies removed the injured man from the immediate area and medics later transported him to the hospital. No law enforcement officers sustained an injury in this incident.
After retreating into the home, a standoff with Ledford ensued, involving the Bedford County SWAT Team, the Shelbyville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. After several hours, Ledford surrendered.