Shooting in Franklin County

On Tuesday night, October 24, 2017 at approximately 10:30pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Francisco Rd. area of Huntland, TN.
An investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that earlier in the evening Justin D. Partin (Georgia Crossing Rd. Winchester, TN.) was shot in the lower stomach area while attempting to retrieve a deer that had been killed in the area of Tally Top Trail. Partin was transported to Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga, TN. and treated for his injuries.
After the investigation, Ernest Davis (Francisco Rd. Huntland, TN) was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and is being held under a $150,000 bond at the Franklin County Jail.
Davis has an initial court appearance scheduled for November 20th, 2017 at 8:00am in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
