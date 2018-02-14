Shooting at Tullahoma Village Apartments

Two Tullahoma women were arrested after one allegedly fired shots in the parking lot of Tullahoma Village on Feb. 11. The other was charged for being an accessory after the fact.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Clayton Harper, police received a call that gunshots were heard in the parking lot of the apartment complex and that the person who fired the shots had left the area.
While officers were on their way to the apartment complex the communication center received additional calls that the shooter was back at the complex with another woman, but that the car was leaving the area again. Officer Tommy Elliott spotted the car and stopped it. The driver was identified as Roxanne Paulette Starks, 39, and passenger Tia Monique Braston, 37, both of Tullahoma.
In alleged statements, Braston said she was fired the shots in the parking lot. She stated she was driving there with Starks in an attempt to locate her boyfriend who was in the apartment of another female. While speaking to Braston, Officer Harper detected a smell of alcohol. He alleges in his report that Braston admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages earlier.
Braston told the officer that the weapon, a Taurus .380 pistol was in her purse. The officer checked the purse and found that it had one round left in the magazine.
Starks stated that she heard the gunshots and knew that Braston had fired her weapon but did not know why.
Witnesses told the officers that they saw the vehicle leave and then returned and a woman was picking up shell casing in the parking lot.
Braston was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon. She was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges under a bond of $30,000. She is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Feb. 22.
Starks was booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $5,000 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Feb. 22.