Shoe Sensation has announced plans to open a new store this summer in Manchester. The store is located in Farrar Place, at 920 Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 936, next to Food Lion. Its grand opening will be on July 27. This will be the company’s ninth store in Tennessee.
Shoe Sensation offers a mix of nationally branded footwear for the entire family from brands such as Under Armour, Nike, Clarks, Skechers and many others. In addition to a variety of styles of footwear from work shoes and boots to athletic and dress styles for men, women, and children Shoe Sensation offers a wide range of accessories.
Each store is staffed with local management. Anyone interested in working for the expanding retail chain should visit shoesensation.com/careers to begin the application process. For more information about the brand’s Shoe Sensation sells or store locations, visit www.shoesensation.com
Shoe Sensation to Open in Manchester
