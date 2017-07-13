Investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department are currently searching for James Lucas “Luke” Sain of 3072 Hickerson Road in Manchester. Sain has warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear, and theft of property. Sain has allegedly been involved in multiple vehicle thefts and is being investigated currently for a stolen vehicle recovered out of Warren County that was reported from Coffee County.
Sain was last seen in McMinnville on July 11, 2017 with a female companion.
If you have any information leading to the whereabouts of James Lucas “Luke” Sain please contact Sheriff’s Investigator James Sherrill at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or call 931-728-9555.
Sheriff's Dept. Searching for Wanted Man
