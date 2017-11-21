The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will start taking sign-ups for the Christmas boxes beginning Monday November 27, 2017. If you want to sign your children up for this program, you will need to come in person to the sheriff’s department at 76 County Jail Lane in Manchester. Names will be taken Mon-Fri from 8am-4pm.
You will need to bring the child’s birth certificate or court documents showing you have full custody of your child or children. You will also need to bring proof of residency that you live in Coffee County, such as an electric or water bill with your name on it. You cannot be on any other agency’s list.
If you have any questions you may contact Shannon or Lesley at the sheriff’s department at 931-570-4409 or 931-570-4410.
Sheriff’s Dept. Christmas Box Sign-Ups begin Monday
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will start taking sign-ups for the Christmas boxes beginning Monday November 27, 2017. If you want to sign your children up for this program, you will need to come in person to the sheriff’s department at 76 County Jail Lane in Manchester. Names will be taken Mon-Fri from 8am-4pm.