«

»

Sheriff’s Department to get Three New Vehicles

Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves.

When deputy patrol cars get 170,000-200,000 miles on them, they can become dangerous, says Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves.
The sheriff’s department owns 26 marked patrol units, with almost half of them purchased before 2011 and some purchased as early as 2003.
Graves and Patrol Capt. Danny Ferrell recently asked the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee for funding for four vehicles. The committee agreed to 3 of the 4 because they say there concerned there could be a need for a new ambulance before the end of the fiscal year.
Graves said he appreciates the committee allowing his department to purchase three, but added it will take 3-4 months to get new units on the road.