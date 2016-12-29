Sheriff’s Department to get Three New Vehicles
The sheriff’s department owns 26 marked patrol units, with almost half of them purchased before 2011 and some purchased as early as 2003.
Graves and Patrol Capt. Danny Ferrell recently asked the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee for funding for four vehicles. The committee agreed to 3 of the 4 because they say there concerned there could be a need for a new ambulance before the end of the fiscal year.
Graves said he appreciates the committee allowing his department to purchase three, but added it will take 3-4 months to get new units on the road.