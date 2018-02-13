Sheriff Graves Asking for Employee Raises
In a proposal letter the sheriff explained the raises could be funded by a newly negotiated contract related to inmate telephone calls at the jail and would not require a tax increase. He says that this will bring in approximately $300,000 to Coffee County adding that figure is approximately $150,000 more than the current revenue projection for the previous contract. Graves says if county officials decide to approve a raise of $1 per hour instead, he would not oppose.
The sheriff added that it is difficult to compete with cities and some nearby counties offering more money for employees.
These types of raises cannot be granted by Sheriff Graves, only proposed, the Coffee County Personnel and Compensation Committee and the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee will have to approve the request before the budget is finalized.
The raises would be in addition to the 1.5-percent step raise the employees will be receiving.