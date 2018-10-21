Sheriff Chad Partin Reports on Jail Issues & More during County Law Enforcement Meeting
Partin said the sheriff’s department was down 15 corrections officers at the time of the meeting on October 11, 2018.
Partin also stated at the meeting that 2 corrections officers were suspended because of an assault inside the facility. There is an ongoing investigation and all information and evidence will be presented to District Attorney Craig Northcott.
Partin stated that the jail staff was very young and inexperienced. He said that the mentality of some employees has to change. The sheriff said that inmates are human beings. He said that attitudes from some employees are unacceptable.
During a recent visit from the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI), the Coffee County Jail got good remarks on the building, kitchen, and log books.
Partin introduced David Barrera as Internal Affairs Investigator. Barrera has 38 years experience in law enforcement.
Partin says we have lots of applications, but a lot of them are very young, saying that the department needs maturity. He added that some of the young applicants they have checked on have been arrested before.
Barrera said, “We are here to show the young guys how to be leaders. We need leadership on a constant basis.”
The Sheriff also mention that Daniel Ray has joined the Sheriff’s Department. Ray comes from the Manchester City Police Department. His job will be General Department Instructor Coordinator, he will be in charge of training. Partin said that Ray will be a big asset and he also mentioned that Hassan Peterson graduated SRO school and he also added that annex prisoners are still working.
WMSR News will have more information on this story when it becomes available.