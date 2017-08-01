A 30-year old-Shelbyville woman told Murfreesboro Police she was raped on Chaffin Place.
The victim, who was in custody at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the report, told Officer Robert Jamison last Thursday, she was with two black subjects in the overflow parking lot of Cracker Barrel.
She reports they prepared her a shot of “ice” and that’s the last thing she remembers until waking up six hours later in the parking lot of a South Church Street gas station.
Detectives were notified of the reported rape and a description of the suspects, including nicknames. They’re currently following up on leads. (WGNS Radio)
Shelbyville Woman Reports Rape in Murfreesboro
A 30-year old-Shelbyville woman told Murfreesboro Police she was raped on Chaffin Place.