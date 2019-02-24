Shelbyville Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, on July 5, 2018, TBI Agents began investigating Sherry Graham on allegations of obtaining drugs by fraud. During the course of the investigations, Agents developed information that the Shelbyville woman was responsible for fraudulently obtaining prescriptions from October 2017 through April 2018.
On Thursday, the Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 46 year-old Sherry Denise Graham with 12 counts of Obtaining Drugs by Fraud. She turned herself into law enforcement officials on Thursday and was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.