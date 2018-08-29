Two store employees accused of selling stolen items on NetTwo. They were employees of a Shelbyville business and are suspected of taking merchandise and selling it on the Internet
Neither has yet been charged.
Seventy cases of Mason jars, trays with soap pumps and fairy lights are missing from All That’s Rustic, Madison Street, Shelbyville police were told Monday.
The employees are also suspected of taking clothing from the owner’s home in June, according to the report. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
Shelbyville Store Employees Accused of Theft
