Shelbyville Senator accepts job offer from President Trump– Resigns from State Senate

Tennessee State Sen. Jim Tracy has resigned after accepting an appointment from President Donald Trump.
Over the weekend, Trump appointed the Republican state senator as Tennessee rural development director for the U.S. Agriculture Department. Tracy submitted his resignation letter Monday morning.
Tracy, who is from Shelbyville, has served in the state Senate since 2004.
Tracy this year was a major proponent of Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s transportation funding program that included a 6-cent gas tax hike to tackle a backlog of road projects.
A Special Election will be held to fill the seat.
