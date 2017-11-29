«

Shelbyville Police Searching for Two Suspects

Camari Davon Cannon

Police in Shelbyville are asking for help tracking down a pair of suspects in an armed home invasion case from Thanksgiving.
Surveillance video released by Shelbyville police shows several people breaking down a door at a home during the early morning hours of November 23.
Police have since identified two of the suspects in the case.

Julian Harris… Info and pictures from Facebook


Camari Davon Cannon and Julian Harris are now wanted for aggravated burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent felony.
Shelbyville police warn the public that both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cannon and Harris are asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811.