Shelbyville Police Searching for Two Suspects
Surveillance video released by Shelbyville police shows several people breaking down a door at a home during the early morning hours of November 23.
Police have since identified two of the suspects in the case.
Camari Davon Cannon and Julian Harris are now wanted for aggravated burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent felony.
Shelbyville police warn the public that both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cannon and Harris are asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811.