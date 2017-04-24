Shelbyville man headed to Prison after plea deal for trying to Solicit Sex from a Minor.
Maupin was arrested during an undercover operation following a lengthy investigation.
According to a news release, Maupin’s arrest came after investigators learned of a suspicious posting on Craigslist via an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Shelbyville and Winchester police departments, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all assisted in the investigation and sting operation.
As a result of pleading guilty in federal court, Maupin is now awaiting sentencing and at a minimum faces 10 years in a Federal Prison with a maximum of up to life and a fine of up to $250,000.