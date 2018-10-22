Shelbyville Man Charged with Child Solicitation

A 31-year-old man accused of soliciting teenage girls on Facebook is in custody.
Shelbyville Police Detective Sgt. Charles Merlo said Jeron Louis Parman of Shelbyville was arrested last week.
According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, Parman is charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor. At last report he was being held at Bedford County Jail under a $15,000 bond.
Parman is accused of asking for sex from a 13-year-old girl within the past few days. The girl’s mother portrayed her daughter and communicated with Parman, who allegedly sent a friend request in response.
Merlo said Parman has been under investigation for some time in connection with a similar case involving a 16-year-old girl earlier this year.
