Shelbyville Man Arrested in Tullahoma after Home Break-In
Aaron Niebes, 36, of Belmont Avenue, Shelbyville was charged with theft of property and burglary.
According to a warrant obtained by Tullahoma Police Officer Karl Pyrdom, police were called to 1204 Harton Boulevard for a burglary in progress. When the officer arrived, the resident stated that he observed two males inside his residence. The man said that he yelled at the two and they took off through nearby woods.
Officers were able to track Niebes and took him into custody. The other man got away.
Items that the men had allegedly taken were recovered by police.
Niebes was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $5,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 17.