Shelbyville Man Arrested for TennCare Fraud
Samuel L. Harris, Jr., 43, of Shelbyville, was charged for the fourth time in Lincoln County with obtaining a controlled substance by doctor shopping and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Harris’ first three arrests were all between February and August 2015, in Bedford, Rutherford and Coffee Counties. In those cases, which were investigated at the same time, he was charged with doctor shopping for the painkillers Hydrocodone and Oxycodone using TennCare as payment. In plea agreements, he served a total of 22 months in state prison and two years’ probation. District Attorney General Robert Carter will prosecute the Lincoln County case.
TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,993 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, from anywhere in Tennessee; or log on to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”