Shelbyville Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing items from a Tullahoma Business
Gary Wayne Dodson, 37, of Tate Avenue, Shelbyville was arrested by Tullahoma Police last week on charges of theft over a $1,000 in connection with the theft from the business.
He was arrested by Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore after he allegedly took on five different occasions, a total $921 from the money bag from Express Lube and Car Wash located on North Jackson Street.
He is also accused of taking $200 worth of oil and four oil filters from the business as well as other merchandise valued at $600.
The oil was recovered after Dodson allegedly was involved in an accident in Shelbyville and left the scene but the oil was found in the vehicle.
Dodson was allegedly in possession of a Hydrocodone pill at the time of his arrest. In addition to the theft charge, he is charged with possession of schedule IV and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $17,000 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court this Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to the arrest warrant, Dodson is wanted in Bedford County on charges related to the accident.