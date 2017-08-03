A Shelbyville man was arrested after he allegedly used a credit card belonging to someone else to make a large purchase at J.C. Penney on North Jackson in Tullahoma.
Justin Martin of Wade Drive, Shelbyville was charged with theft.
According to a police report by Tullahoma Police Officer Tyler Walls, the store reported a suspicious person in the store. When Walls and Cpl. Joshua Yates arrived they saw the individual at the jewelry counter where a large purchase had been made using a store charge card that was not in his name.
Shelbyville Police contacted the person whose name was on the credit card and he advised that he did not give permission to Martin to use his charge card. A witness told the officer that Martin had been in the store six other times and charged $4,717.96 to the card.
Martin was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $10,000.
Shelbyville Man Arrested after Allegedly using another person’s Credit Card.
A Shelbyville man was arrested after he allegedly used a credit card belonging to someone else to make a large purchase at J.C. Penney on North Jackson in Tullahoma.