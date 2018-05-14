Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director Ted Hackney retired earlier this year and Kimber Sharp has been serving as an interim director since January. Last week Sharp was approved by the Industrial Board of Coffee County to serve as its next executive director. She has served as assistant to the executive director of the industrial board from 2013 until taking over as interim director.
The board is expected to ratify the employment contract at its meeting in June, pending approval from the Coffee County Commission.
The board chose Sharp over two other candidates, Don Crownover and Chad Marcum.
Sharp is New Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director
