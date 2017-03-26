Sex Crimes Trial date set for Husband and Wife
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Christopher Blake Hill, 32, of Nashville and his wife, Kasity Fults-Hill, 25, of Tullahoma July 2016 on the charges for transporting a juvenile to Florida for the purpose of commercial sex. They are scheduled to go on trial Sept. 14.
The TBI opened a case against the couple on July 8, 2015 after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
The couple had allegedly transported a 17-year-old Coffee County juvenile for the purpose of sex to Florida.
Hill is charged with three counts and Fults-Hill is charged with two counts of transporting the girl. They were indicted by the Coffee County Grand Jury.
The couple also was indicted in Montgomery County on eight counts each of trafficking for commercial sex act and two counts each of money laundering. Those cases are pending.