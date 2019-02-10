Several School Districts Using New Tool that Screens School-Issued Emails

Several school districts in the mid-state are using a tool that screens school-issued emails with the hopes of ensuring safety among students.
Schools in Bedford, Warren, and Williamson Counties, and the Lebanon Special School District are implementing technology from the Illinois-based company Gaggle.
Gaggle uses a special technique to read school-issued emails, even before they are sent, for specific words and language. The system can intercept even before the recipient gets the email.
Depending on what the email says, Gaggle has the ability to alert a “safety team” working around the clock if there is a threat or issue that needs to be addressed.
A member of the team would alert the school district to resolve what the potential problem might be.
Gaggle is credited with helping prevent 542 children from committing suicide in the last school year and stopped 240 people from bringing a weapon to school.
If the child uses a school-issued email to log into social media platforms like Snapchat and Facebook, any notification sent to the email is also reviewed by the system.
Gaggle covers five million children in 1,400 school districts across the country. (Story credit: WTVF NewsChannel 5)
