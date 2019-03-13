Several Drug Arrests occur mostly in Grundy County

An undercover investigation conducted by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrests of more than a dozen individuals on drug-related offenses.
TBI Drug Agents and Grundy County deputies worked together to conduct an undercover drug operation in and around the Grundy County area.
On Tuesday (March 12th), 4 different law enforcement agencies began arresting many of those individuals indicted. Those who were arrested include:
• Richard Anderson, 41, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II drugs (4 counts), Poss. Drug Paraphernalia
• David Campbell, 35, of Altamont: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II drug (2 counts)
• Laurie Dent, 31, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II drug (2 counts)
• Stephanie Meeks, 41, of Viola: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II
• Carol Castleberry, 38, of Monteagle: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts), Poss. Schedule II (2 counts)
• Daniel Deslinger, 33, of Altamont: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts), Poss. Schedule II (2 counts)
• Tommy James, 52, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts), Poss. Schedule II
• Jimmy White, 39, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Smith, 23, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (4 counts)
• Brenda Borne, 55, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
• Donna Shadrick, 47, of Gruelti-Laager: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (3 counts)
• Stefan Payne, 24, of Beersheba Springs: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
• Cody Forsyth, 26, of Beersheba Springs: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts), Poss. of Schedulle II
• Brandy Brown, 30, of Beersheba Springs: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts), Poss. of Schedule II
• Scotty Green, 46, of Whitwell: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
• Saberina Little, 41, Coalmont: Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II drugs (4 counts)
• Kevin Seth Killian, 28 (no address): Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II drug. Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
• Donald Lee Campbell, 39 (no address): Manufacture, sell & delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
Twenty-four people were indicted in the operation, so investigators said six of them had not yet been arrested.
Those arrested are set to appear in court on March 15.
