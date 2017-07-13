«

Several Counties Receive Grant Money

63 counties will receive Three Star Competitive Grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, public safety, health, education and workforce development.
Warren and Moore counties will be among 23 counties receiving $5,000 grants and Grundy County will receive a $25,000 grant.
A total of $975,000 in grant money is being distributed by the Department of Economic and Community Development.