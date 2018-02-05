Seven Deaths due to the Flu in Tennessee
The department says three children died in East Tennessee. Three more children died in Middle Tennessee and there was a pregnancy-associated death.
The health department is still urging people to get the flu vaccination this season. Health department clinics across the state are providing vaccines at no charge.
In order to prevent the spread of the flu, the health department says to wash your hands thoroughly or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and stay home if you’re sick.