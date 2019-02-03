Seven Clerks Caught in Beer Buying Operation in Warren County

An undercover beer buying operation conducted by Warren County authorities has resulted in clerks at seven businesses being summoned to court.
McMinnville Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department conducted the operation on December 17th and 18th. Officers utilized an underage operative, checking for compliance at all convenience markets in McMinnville and Warren County with regards to underage beer sales.
Authorities say the majority of markets refused to sell to the operative. However, sales were made at Super Gas, Mt. Leo Market, South Chancery Gulf, Crisp Springs Market, Owens Market, Morrison Market and Jewel’s Market.
Criminal summons were issued to the clerks in violation and cases will be held on March 5th in General Sessions Court.
Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers and Police Chief Bryan Denton expressed their appreciation to those establishments who followed the law and provided appropriate training to their clerks.
