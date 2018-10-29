Sequatchie Co. High School Principal Tranferred after Football Players Involved in Controversy
Tommy Layne had hoped to retire after this school year with fifty years of service.
The school was recently involved in a controversy with Grundy County High School after an incident in which Sequatchie football players apparently held up the jerseys of teammates who were not allowed to play in the Sequatchie-Grundy game. The students were reportedly Grundy transfers who may have been involved in an assault which led to their dismissal from Grundy County High. There is no word on whether this had anything to do with Layne’s transfer.
Several parents and students say plan to protest Layne’s transfer after school on Tuesday at the central office in Dunlap.