State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) was appointed to a key leadership role in the Tennessee Senate by Lt. Governor Randy McNally. She will be the first woman to hold the position of Deputy Speaker of the Senate. The announcement was made on Friday on the floor of the Senate.
“Janice Bowling is a strong, valuable member of our caucus,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “She is an excellent legislator who works tirelessly on behalf of her constituents. I am looking forward to her advice and counsel in this new role. She will be an outstanding Deputy Speaker.”
Preceding Senator Bowling, the position of Deputy Speaker was held by Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), who is now Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate.
The position of Deputy Speaker was created in 1987 by the Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor John Shelton Wilder.
The Deputy Speaker is appointed to a two-year term and serves at the pleasure of the Speaker of the Senate. Principle duties of the position include assisting the Speaker in regard to committee appointments and the assignment of bills to standing committees. The deputy speaker helps schedule and guide the flow of legislation on the floor and assists the speaker in the administrative decision-making of the Senate, and also serves as a liaison with regional and national legislative bodies. The Deputy Speaker often presides over the Senate and assists the Speaker on special projects.
Senator Janice Bowling appointed as Deputy Speaker of the Tennessee Senate
State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) was appointed to a key leadership role in the Tennessee Senate by Lt. Governor Randy McNally. She will be the first woman to hold the position of Deputy Speaker of the Senate. The announcement was made on Friday on the floor of the Senate.