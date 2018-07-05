Secret Service Warns of Gas Pump Skimmers

The U.S. Secret Service is warning motorists, businesses and police of a disturbing surge in criminals’ stealing credit information at gas pumps.
Fraudsters are installing a tiny device called a skimmer inside the gas pump.
The device copies credit card information when customers pay.
This past weekend, the Secret Service fanned out across the nation – at more than 80 locations in 21 states – hunting for the devices.
The Secret Service has recovered 59 skimmers from 85 locations during the initiative.
Once criminals have the credit card information, they are able to print fraudulent credit cards by the thousands and use those cards to make purchases.
The Secret Service says that millions of dollars every year are being swiped from credit card information obtained at the pump. It says one reason it is so easy is it can be done so quickly.
To reduce the chance of having credit information being stolen, here are some options. Customers can pay with credit cards inside the gas station, rather than at the pump.
Paying with cash may be the most effective way to stop card theft at the pump.
