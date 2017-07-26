Second Person Charged with Drug Store Burglary in Grundy County

Allen Anthony King
We reported recently that an arrest has been made in the Thanksgiving (2016) burglary of Palmer Drugs in Grundy County. Sheriff Clint Shrum confirmed that 58 year old Andy King, a Palmer resident was charged. Now we can report that a second man has been charged in that same case. 66 year-old Allen Anthony King, also of Palmer, was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal conspiracy, and vandalism relating to the incident.
King is currently incarcerated in another facility serving time on other charges.