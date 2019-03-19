Seatbelt Usage Up in Tennessee
“Tennessee is the 24th state to achieve 90 percent seat belt usage,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “We appreciate the substantial efforts made by the legislature, law enforcement, and local communities to reach this milestone. Moving forward, we will continue striving to achieve 100 percent.”
Highlights from Tennessee’s 2018 seat belt survey are as follows.
• Research data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across the State of Tennessee.
• Researchers observed more than 27,000 front-seat vehicle occupants.
• Vehicles observed included cars, pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs.
• Overall, female occupants displayed a higher usage rate (94.8 percent) than males (88.3 percent).
• Pickup trucks displayed the lowest usage rate (84.24 percent).
This data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Center for Transportation Research. Tennessee’s seat belt usage rate has been certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.