Search continues for Missing Teenager
The 16-year old has been missing since the night of March 30th from his Armor Place home in Murfreesboro.
Many people gathered to draw support for each other as they worry about the Riverdale High School teen and football player. Family friend Jennifer Edwards pleads with anyone who might know where Devin Bond is to call authorities.
Devin’s nine-year old brother told authorities his big brother put towels and pillows under a blanket to make it look like he was still in his bed asleep. It’s also now believed he may be in possession of a handgun.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rutherford County Sherriff’s Department at 615-898-7770 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.