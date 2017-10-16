Search Advisory Committee and Others to Meet on Choosing Motlow’s Next President

A Search Advisory Committee has been appointed to lead the search for a new president of Motlow State Community College. The committee will convene for the first time Oct. 24 at the college, immediately after a public forum to gather campus and community input.
The 18-member committee includes five members of the Tennessee Board of Regents, the college’s governing board, and representatives of the Motlow faculty, staff, students and alumni and of the region the college serves. It will be chaired by Board of Regents Member Tom Griscom.
The public forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Marcum Technology Building, Room MT-112, at Motlow’s main campus in Moore County. The committee meeting will follow at 10 a.m. in Room MT-105. Both are open to the public.
The public forum will also be accessible via an interactive webcast on Motlow’s branch campuses in Fayetteville (Room 071), McMinnville (Room 102) and Smyrna (MaryLou Apple Science Technology Health Building Room 110).
The search committee will work with the executive search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates to identify a broad range of highly qualified candidates from around the country.
The committee’s charge is to identify three to five finalists, who will be invited to the college for forums and interviews with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public. Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input gathered from those visits, consult with the Advisory Committee and recommend a single candidate to the full Board of Regents, which appoints presidents of all its colleges. Application and nomination materials should be filed by Nov. 13, 2017. The goal is to have a new president named by April and in office by July 1.
Dr. Anthony G. Kinkel resigned as president of Motlow in June.
