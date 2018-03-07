Schools Making Plans for Walkout Day and other Related Days
This month, some Tennessee students will join other activists to protest current state and federal gun laws. The National Student Walkout is March 14, and the March for Our Lives is March 24. The Network for Public Education has also declared April 20 a National Day of Action against gun violence in schools, on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.
The American Civil Liberties Union has pledged to protect students’ legal rights to peacefully protest at the March 14 and 24 events. Several Tennessee school systems have said they won’t punish kids for walking out of school – other than recording an absence for the day, if they miss that day.
Three schools (high school, 9th grade acad., and middle school) in the Coffee County system are making plans to participate in various events. Director of Schools Dr LaDonna McFall tells us more… She went on to say that they are encouraging students to be self-advocates…
Manchester City Schools Director Lee Wilkerson explains plans for his system’s students…