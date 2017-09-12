Schools Join Together to Help K-9’s
School leaders and students at Hickerson and Deerfield elementary schools started their “Community Service Learning Project” raising pennies for K-9 bullet proof vests for the two dogs at the sheriff’s department.
As the project progressed students began bringing in other amounts of change and the schools also received anonymous donations. Hickerson raised just over $600 and Deerfield was able to generate over $900.
The vests were given to handlers Deputy Larry McKelvey and Deputy Jennifer Curbow for their K-9’s Yoshi and Max.
McKelvey and Curbow stated they are excited and thankful for the contribution that will help protect the K-9’s while the dogs are conducting their duties.