«

»

Schools Join Together to Help K-9’s

L-R: Deputy McKelvey with Yoshi and Deputy Curbow with Max.

Two Coffee County elementary schools have helped the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
School leaders and students at Hickerson and Deerfield elementary schools started their “Community Service Learning Project” raising pennies for K-9 bullet proof vests for the two dogs at the sheriff’s department.

Yoshi


As the project progressed students began bringing in other amounts of change and the schools also received anonymous donations. Hickerson raised just over $600 and Deerfield was able to generate over $900.

Max

The vests were given to handlers Deputy Larry McKelvey and Deputy Jennifer Curbow for their K-9’s Yoshi and Max.
McKelvey and Curbow stated they are excited and thankful for the contribution that will help protect the K-9’s while the dogs are conducting their duties.