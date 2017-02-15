Due to illnesses among students and teachers Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools are closed Thursday and Friday. ESP closed in both systems.
Manchester City School system teachers will need to report Thursday only from 8am – 11am.
Schools are also closed on Monday, February 21 for Presidents Day.
Dr Ladonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools said her system had 10% of students out at the beginning of the day on Wednesday and 12% by the end of the day. She said because of illnesses among teachers it is difficult to find enough substitutes.
Schools Close because of Illnesses
Due to illnesses among students and teachers Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools are closed Thursday and Friday. ESP closed in both systems.