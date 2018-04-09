School Threat Not Intended for Coffee County

In reference to a possible social media threat toward Coffee County High School the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was contacted on Sunday night. After an investigation, it was determined to NOT to be a threat in this area.
Principal Dr Joey Vaughn, SRO Charlie Taylor, Sheriff Steve Graves and other personnel were contacted about the possible threat on Sunday night. It was discovered that the Snapchat post originated in Clovis, New Mexico.
The juvenile who allegedly made the threat was taken into custody and the investigation in Clovis, New Mexico, is ongoing.
School officials and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department stated that our schools are safe and no threat was made against a school in our area.
School officials thanked the sheriff’s department for their quick action. The sheriff’s department takes these types of incidents seriously and will always investigate threats or alleged threats.
